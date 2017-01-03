Bayer AG (BAYRY) Given Average Recomm...

Bayer AG (BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Bayer AG has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

