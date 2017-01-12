An EpiPen Alternative Could Be Coming...

An EpiPen Alternative Could Be Coming To CVS, And It's Cheap

Read more: Self.com

Pharmaceutical giant CVS announced Thursday that it has partnered with Impax Laboratories to sell a generic for $109.99 for a two-pack-a dramatic cut from Mylan's Epipen two-pack prices, which list for more than $600 as a brand name and $300 as a generic. The lower-cost auto-injector, a generic form of Adrenaclick, is available starting today nationwide in the company's more than 9,600 pharmacies.

