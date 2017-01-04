Akari Therapeutics Expands Clinical and Regulatory Teams with Industry Veterans
Akari Therapeutics , an emerging growth, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has expanded its clinical and regulatory teams. In December 2016, Dr. Brihad Abhyankar joined as Head of Clinical Development and Justine Lees joined as European Head of Regulatory Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC