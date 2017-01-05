Air Liquide to buy Bayer's Serdex unit
French industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide SA Thursday said it agreed to buy Serdex, a unit of German drugs and chemicals firm Bayer AG that makes natural ingredients for cosmetics, for an undisclosed amount. Serdex, based in southwestern France, reported sales worth of EUR8 million in 2015 and employs 40 people.
