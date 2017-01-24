Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Equities researchers at FBR & Co reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday. FBR & Co analyst C. James now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01.

