Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC
Spark Investment Management LLC cut its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 103,400 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC