Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Receives Average...
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
