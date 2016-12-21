WV: County government files frivolous lawsuit against drug companies
"McDowell County has filed a lawsuit against three national drug companies and a Bluefield physician related to an influx of prescription drugs into the county. Dr. Harold Anthony Cofer Jr, who has an office on Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, as well as McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., and Cardinal Health Inc. all are named defendants in the suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC