WV: County government files frivolous...

WV: County government files frivolous lawsuit against drug companies

4 hrs ago

"McDowell County has filed a lawsuit against three national drug companies and a Bluefield physician related to an influx of prescription drugs into the county. Dr. Harold Anthony Cofer Jr, who has an office on Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, as well as McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., and Cardinal Health Inc. all are named defendants in the suit.

Chicago, IL

