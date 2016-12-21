Telit Communications - Poised To Capitalize From The Internet Of Things
The Internet of Things ) is a rapidly growing industry, with the number of connected devices forecast to grow to somewhere in the region of 50 billion by 2020, from 13 billion in 2015. With a vast array of applications including self-driving cars, smart metering and intelligent street lighting, the IoT is nothing short of a technological revolution and from an investment perspective, there's enormous potential.
