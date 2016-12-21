store to be divested

In accordance with requirements outlined by the Competition Bureau, U.S. health care company McKesson Corporation has agreed to sell off 28 Rexall drugstores as part of their purchase of the pharmacy chain from Edmonton-based Katz Group. The divestment requirement affects stores located in small communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Alberta, including a Rexall pharmacy in Fort Macleod and Blairmore's own Rexall on 20th Avenue.

