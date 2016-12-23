Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health Inc. Reduced by Leerink Swann

Cardinal Health Inc. - Stock analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Wednesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.