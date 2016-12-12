Mylan launches generic Zovia in U.S.
Mylan has announced the launch of a generic version of Zovia , a pregnancy preventative, in the U.S. The product -- Ethyniol Diacetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets -- was found to be bioequivalent to Zovia, and subsidiary Jai Pharma got FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application.
