Mylan announces U.S. launch of generic Concerta Tablets
Mylan N.V. , today announced the U.S. launch of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a generic version of Janssen's Concerta Tablets. Mylan received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder .
