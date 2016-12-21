Microcrystalline Cellulose: Demand fr...

Microcrystalline Cellulose: Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to...

Transparency Market Research announces the release of a new research report, titled "Microcrystalline Cellulose Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2020". According to the report, the global microcrystalline cellulose market is forecast to reach a value of US$936.3 million by 2020.

