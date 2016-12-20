McKesson Corp. (MCK) Stake Increased by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.
Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Corp. by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,978 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC