McKesson Corp. (MCK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corp. by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
