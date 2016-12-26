McKesson Corp. (MCK) Shares Sold by L...

McKesson Corp. (MCK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

16 hrs ago

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of McKesson Corp. by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 400 shares during the period.

