Key officials switch sides from DEA to pharmaceutical industry
Pharmaceutical companies that manufacture or distribute highly addictive pain pills have hired dozens of officials from the top levels of the Drug Enforcement Administration during the past decade, according to a Washington Post investigation. The hires came after the DEA launched an aggressive campaign to curb a rising opioid epidemic that has resulted in thousands of overdose deaths each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC