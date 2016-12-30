January 5 Deadline Alert: Law Offices...

January 5 Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Teva ...

January 5 Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 5, 2017 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited securities between February 10, 2014 and November 3, 2016 , inclusive . Teva investors have until January 5, 2017 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Chicago, IL

