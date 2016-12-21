It Could Soon Be Easier for Small Businesses to Break Into the Pharmaceutical Industry
The Senate Aging Committee just released a report where it looked at the practices of several drug companies that bought the rights to prescription medications and then increased the price by hundreds of dollars per dose - just because they could. They managed to do this because those particular drugs were for rare conditions and had only one manufacturer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Small Business Trends.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC