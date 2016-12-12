Israel M&A activity surged 34% to $16...

Israel M&A activity surged 34% to $16.8b in 2016 - PwC

Mergers and acquisition deals in Israel surged 34 percent in 2016, totaling $16.8 billion, accountants PWC said in their 2016 Israel M&A report. The acquisition of Allergan Generics by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which was not included in the PWC data, would have added $39 billion to that figure, the report said.

