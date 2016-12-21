Is Gilead Infected With The Big Pharma Virus?

This article provides a review of the ViiV pipeline and some thoughts about Gilead in relation to that, and about Gilead overall as an investment choice. Has Gilead moved so far from R&D and product development within its most core franchise, HIV/AIDS, that it has forgotten to protect those crown jewels quite as thoroughly as it might? Clearly, its HIV/AIDS franchise is strong and probably getting stronger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.