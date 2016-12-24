Impax Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 9, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Impax Laboratories Inc. , if they purchased the Company's securities between February 20, 2014 through November 3, 2016, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Districts of New Jersey and California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.