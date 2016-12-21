Impax Laboratories Is Undervalued

Investors in the company have been let down time and again. Some factors for the continued weakness in shares include: A poor acquisition, whereby the company acquired a portfolio of generic drugs from Teva and Allergan for $586 million, only to then take an impairment charge of $285.2 million after failing to calculate the extent of the price reductions it would have to make on the products it acquired to retain key clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.