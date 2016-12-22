Highs and lows, from drug prices to V...

Highs and lows, from drug prices to VW: The top national business stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Chicago Tribune

Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo, a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market and the diverse interests of a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business this year Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo , a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market, an exploding smart phone and a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business stories this year. Pharma prices: Mylan CEO Heather Bresch replaced Martin Shkreli as social media's pharma villain of the year when her company hiked the price of EpiPen - the lifesaving allergy device - to more than $600 for a two-pack, up from about $100 when Mylan acquired the rights in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov 27 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Sep '16 Benny 1
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC