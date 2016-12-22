Highs and lows, from drug prices to VW: The top national business stories of 2016

Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo, a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market and the diverse interests of a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business this year Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo , a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market, an exploding smart phone and a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business stories this year. Pharma prices: Mylan CEO Heather Bresch replaced Martin Shkreli as social media's pharma villain of the year when her company hiked the price of EpiPen - the lifesaving allergy device - to more than $600 for a two-pack, up from about $100 when Mylan acquired the rights in 2007.

