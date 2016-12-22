Highs and lows, from drug prices to VW: The top national business stories of 2016
Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo, a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market and the diverse interests of a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business this year Scandals at Volkswagen and Wells Fargo , a new pharma villain, a soaring stock market, an exploding smart phone and a billionaire president-elect were among the most talked-about national business stories this year. Pharma prices: Mylan CEO Heather Bresch replaced Martin Shkreli as social media's pharma villain of the year when her company hiked the price of EpiPen - the lifesaving allergy device - to more than $600 for a two-pack, up from about $100 when Mylan acquired the rights in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov 27
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC