Feds end review of McKesson-Change Healthcare deal

The last regulatory hurdle from the federal government has been resolved, enabling a deal to go forward between McKesson and Change Healthcare to create a new healthcare IT company. The Department of Justice has closed its review of the deal and terminated the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in connection with the deal.

