Deadline Alert: Brower Piven Reminds Investors Of The January 5, 2017 ...

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shares during the period between February 10, 2015 and November 3, 2016, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until January 5, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

