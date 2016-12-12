Cardinal Health settles with U.S. and West Virginia in cases stemming from painkiller distribution
Cardinal Health Inc. has settled two separate cases from 2012 alleging it maintained inadequate controls to prevent shipments of prescription painkillers from being diverted, but now faces new litigation over its distribution of opiates. One of the cases was a civil lawsuit brought by the state of West Virginia against Dublin-based Cardinal , competitor AmerisourceBergen Corp. and several other health-care distributors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC