Cardinal Health settles with U.S. and West Virginia in cases stemming from painkiller distribution

15 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Cardinal Health Inc. has settled two separate cases from 2012 alleging it maintained inadequate controls to prevent shipments of prescription painkillers from being diverted, but now faces new litigation over its distribution of opiates. One of the cases was a civil lawsuit brought by the state of West Virginia against Dublin-based Cardinal , competitor AmerisourceBergen Corp. and several other health-care distributors.

