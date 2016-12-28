Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.
Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc. by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sep '16
|Benny
|1
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
