Cardinal Health in $10 million U.S. settlement over painkiller orders

A drug distributor owned by Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve claims that it failed to alert the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to suspicious orders of addictive painkillers by New York-area pharmacies. The settlement with New York City-based pharmaceutical distributor Kinray LLC, disclosed in papers filed late on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, comes during efforts by U.S. authorities to combat the nation's opioid drug epidemic.

