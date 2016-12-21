AmerisourceBergen, CardinaL Health se...

AmerisourceBergen, CardinaL Health settle in West Virginia opioid suit

14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health are the latest drug distributors to settle a lawsuit filed by West Virginia over painkiller shipments. The suit alleges that the distributors fed an ongoing opioid epidemic with excessive shipments over the years -- 780M hydrocodone and oxycodone pills over six years, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

