View Press Release

PetSmartA Goes Coast-to-Coast to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Free Pop-Up Ice Cream Socials for Dogs & Their Humans on July 12 in Four Cities Across North America First-Ever Ice Cream Truck with Treats for Pups and Their Parents Visits New York City Again and Expands to Seattle, Dallas and Toronto to Kick-Off Free Doggie Ice Cream Sundaes at all PetSmart PetsHotelA Locations on July 16 Instagram pet celebrity @thedailywalter loved his dog-friendly ice cream treat from the first-ever Dog-Human Ice Cream Truck which toured local New York City parks to celebrate National Ice Cream Day last year.

