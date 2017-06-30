Pet Valu to open Saturday in former Jacka s Pets space on Morse Road

Pet supplies and accessories retailer Pet Valu will re-open the former Jack's Pets store on Morse Road as a newly re-branded Pet Valu on Saturday. For the opening, Pet Valu will offer free samples, goody bags, refreshments, raffles and prizes, and kid- and pet-friendly entertainment. Pet Valu is a Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with more than 770 stores across Canada and the United States.

