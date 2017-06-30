Pet Valu celebrates grand opening

Pet Valu, located on Towne Center Boulevard near Walmart, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The Van Wert County Humane Society Shelter, Earthborn Holistic Natural Food For Pets, Allicats Trap/ Neuter/ Return Program, James Hatfield Illustrations, That Place for Pets and the Auglaize County Humane Society were in attendance to help celebrate the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.