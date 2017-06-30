Pet Valu celebrates grand opening
Pet Valu, located on Towne Center Boulevard near Walmart, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The Van Wert County Humane Society Shelter, Earthborn Holistic Natural Food For Pets, Allicats Trap/ Neuter/ Return Program, James Hatfield Illustrations, That Place for Pets and the Auglaize County Humane Society were in attendance to help celebrate the day.
