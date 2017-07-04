Hundreds of pets expected to find for...

Hundreds of pets expected to find forever homes

After successfully placing nearly 5,000 cats and dogs in loving homes in the last year, BISSELL Pet Foundation is excited to announce that their next EMPTY THE SHELTERS event will be supported by PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, with a focus on pets in need in Maricopa County, Ariz.

