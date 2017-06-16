VCA Inc. (WOOF) Shares Sold by Nichol...

VCA Inc. (WOOF) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VCA Inc. by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,790 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

