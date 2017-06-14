VCA Inc. (WOOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VCA Inc. was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,479,259 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 1,981,022 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

