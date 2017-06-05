Two Recent Delaware Appraisal Decisio...

Two Recent Delaware Appraisal Decisions, Though Unlikely To Squelch...

Recent rulings issued by the Delaware Chancery Court in two appraisal cases handed wins to the defendant companies, reflecting at least some degree of temperance within the Delaware Chancery and potentially stemming the tide of decisions that favored appraisal petitioners. These decisions, issued while the Dell and DFC Global appraisal decisions are before the Delaware Supreme Court, represent significant victories for the defendant companies and a warning to stockholders willing to gamble on a costly appraisal action.

