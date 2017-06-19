Summer's Just Begun, But The Southwes...

Summer's Just Begun, But The Southwestern U.S. Is Already Baking

Wednesday Jun 21

Summer officially began at 12:24 a.m. ET Wednesday, but as the Southwestern United States bakes in a heat wave, the season may already feel like a long and sweltering slog there. The mercury hit 119 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix on Tuesday, 117 in Las Vegas and 121 degrees in Palm Springs, Calif.

