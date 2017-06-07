Short Interest in VCA Inc (WOOF) Incr...

Short Interest in VCA Inc (WOOF) Increases By 6.3%

Wednesday Jun 7

VCA Inc was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,981,022 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 28th total of 1,862,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

