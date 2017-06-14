Piermont Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet Company
Piermont Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC