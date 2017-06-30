PetSmart Launches First-Ever Birthday...

PetSmart Launches First-Ever Birthday Collection with Festive Items...

Friday Jun 30

Champ smiles for the camera at his recent birthday party with his favorite toys from PetSmart's newly launched and first-ever Birthday Collection. The festive new line offers an assortment of toys, treats, apparel and accessories available year-round to help pet parents celebrate birthdays and "Gotcha Days" - the day a pet was adopted.

Chicago, IL

