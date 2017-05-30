Morning Buzz: Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a large market cap stock with a market cap of 67.67 B. It is in the Personal Products industry and sector Consumer Goods, with a current P/E of 27.74, a forward P/E of 24.18 and EPS of 2.77. At a stock price of 76.7 it has a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.