Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.38 per share, with a total value of $40,380.00.

