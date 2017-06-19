If Colgate's Looking To Sell Itself, ...

If Colgate's Looking To Sell Itself, Would Berkshire Be Looking To Buy?

Ever since the NY Post reported in mid-May that Colgate-Palmolive Company had admitted confessed to being open to the prospect of selling itself, one legendary investor has repeatedly been mentioned in conjectural conversations - Warren Buffett. Colgate CEO Ian Cook reportedly indicated he'd be open to acquisition talks at a price of $100 per share, placing the total price of such a deal somewhere in the mid-$80 billions.

