How Cute Is Your Pet, Westchester? Pet Valu Is Hosting An Open Casting Call

Saturday Jun 3

Pet Valu is once again hosting a casting call for pets to be featured in its yearly calendar. Winning pictures will be unveiled later this year in the 2018 calendar, which will be in Pet Valu stores this November.

Chicago, IL

