Head-To-Head Analysis: Central Garden & Pet Co

Central Garden & Pet Co and Sanderson Farms are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk. Central Garden & Pet Co has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.