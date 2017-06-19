Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix when 120 expected

As the Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the wrath of a punishing heat wave that includes a forecast of 120 degrees in Phoenix, bringing tough days ahead of many residents, air conditioner repairmen see big business on the horizon. PHOENIX - The first day of summer was expected to bring some of the worst heat the Southwest U.S. has seen in years, forcing flights to be canceled, straining the power grid and making life miserable for workers toiling in temperatures that could reach 120 degrees in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.