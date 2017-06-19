Cheering 1st day of summer? Not in Phoenix when 120 expected
Carolina Colon tosses a shark water toy airborne while cooling off at Spring Valley Lake in Victorville Calif., Monday June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. A construction worker climbs onto a roof at sunrise to avoid the heat, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Phoenix.
