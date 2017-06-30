Chancery Holds That Deal Price Is Fai...

Chancery Holds That Deal Price Is Fair Value in Massive Appraisal Fight

This decision, along with the Court of Chancery's recent decision in In re Appraisal of SWS Group , where the court held that fair value was less than the deal price, will likely bring joy to deal lawyers across the country while confounding the plaintiffs bar. In PetSmart , Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III was faced with petitioners seeking appraisal from a private equity acquirer's acquisition of PetSmart, which cashed the public stockholders out for $83 per share.

