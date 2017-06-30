Chancery Holds That Deal Price Is Fair Value in Massive Appraisal Fight
This decision, along with the Court of Chancery's recent decision in In re Appraisal of SWS Group , where the court held that fair value was less than the deal price, will likely bring joy to deal lawyers across the country while confounding the plaintiffs bar. In PetSmart , Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III was faced with petitioners seeking appraisal from a private equity acquirer's acquisition of PetSmart, which cashed the public stockholders out for $83 per share.
