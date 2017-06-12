Central Garden & Pet to Present at th...

Central Garden & Pet to Present at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Consumer Conference

The live audiocast and presentation materials may be accessed on the Investor section of Central's website at http://ir.central.com beginning the date of the presentation. Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets.

Chicago, IL

